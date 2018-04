April 24 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp:

* KIRBY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE RETIREMENT OF JOSEPH H. PYNE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* KIRBY CORP - PYNE WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE KIRBY AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN A NON-EXECUTIVE ROLE

* KIRBY CORP - WILL INCUR A CHARGE FOR COMPENSATION RELATED TO RETIREMENT IN 2018 Q2