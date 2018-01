BRIEF-Kirby Corporation Q4 Earnings Per Share $3.87

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $708.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $608.1 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.50 TO $3.00

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45 TO $0.65

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.87

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.51 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍Q4 EARNINGS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME $4.51 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM​

* ‍KIRBY HIRES BILL HARVEY AS EVP OF FINANCE; WILL BECOME CFO​

* SAYS EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $195 TO $215 MILLION RANGE

* GUIDANCE RANGES INCLUDE BENEFIT OF LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF $0.08 - $0.12 PER SHARE FOR Q1, $0.40 - $0.50 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR

* KIRBY - Q4 EARNINGS IMPACTED BY SIZEABLE 1-TIME BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM, ALSO IMPAIRMENT, SEVERANCE & WORKFORCE EARLY RETIREMENT CHARGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: