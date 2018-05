May 3 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp:

* ORATION SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP

* AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MILLION IN CASH

* BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018

* EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: