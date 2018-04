BRIEF-Kirby Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.54

April 25 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp:

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q1 REVENUE $741.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $699.5 MILLION

* SEES Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 TO $0.50

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.30 TO $0.50

* EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MILLION RANGE

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.69 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 RESULTS WERE IMPACTED BY ONE-TIME EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH RECENT ACQUISITION OF HIGMAN MARINE, INC, OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)