BRIEF-‍Kirin-Amgen joint venture to become wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* ‍Kirin-Amgen joint venture to become wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen​

* ‍Under terms of agreement, ‍Kirin-Amgen joint venture will pay $780 million to Kirin​

* ‍Joint venture ‍Kirin-Amgen will redeem Kirin’s shares ​

* ‍Will make additional payments to Kirin upon occurrence of certain sales​

* ‍As sole shareholder of ‍Kirin-Amgen, Amgen will own product rights and remaining cash held by ‍Kirin-Amgen

* ‍License agreements between ‍Kirin-Amgen and KHK in certain Asian territories will remain in place​