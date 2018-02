Feb 7 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* KIRIN HOLDINGS’ OPERATING PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ENDED IN DEC APPEARS TO HAVE GROWN 10 PERCENT TO 155 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* KIRIN HOLDINGS’ SALES FOR THE YEAR ENDED IN DECEMBER LIKELY DECLINED 10 PERCENT TO ABOUT 1.89 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI Source text: Further company coverage: