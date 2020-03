BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Initiatives In Response To Covid-19 Virus

March 23 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD ANNOUNCES INITIATIVES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 VIRUS

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD - INCLUDED AMONG INITIATIVES ARE INTRODUCTION OF COMPANY-WIDE HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD - INCLUDED AMONG INITIATIVES ARE TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN OPERATIONS AT DETOUR LAKE MINE

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD - SUSPENSION OF NON-ESSENTIAL WORK AT ALL OPERATIONS, AS WELL AS SUSPENSION OF ALL EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ACROSS COMPANY

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD - IT WILL TERMINATE AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN ("ASPP") EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, 2020