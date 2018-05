BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Shares Of Novo Resources

May 10 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SHARES OF NOVO RESOURCES CORP.

* ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ARTEMIS RESOURCES TO ACQUIRE 4 MILLION SHARES OF NOVO RESOURCES AT C$5.00/SHARE

* UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION CO TO HOLD APPROXIMATELY 18.86% OF OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF NOVO ON AN UNDILUTED BASIS

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD -UPON CLOSING CO TO HOLD ABOUT 25.46% OF SHARES OF NOVO RESOURCES ON PARTIALLY DILUTED BASIS, ASSUMING EXERCISE OF WARRANTS