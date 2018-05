BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.25

May 2 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD REPORTS SOLID EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE

* INCREASE TO ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO C$0.03 PER SHARE FROM C$0.02 PER SHARE, WITH INCREASE TO COMMENCE WITH Q2 2018

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* QTRLY PRODUCTION INCREASED TO 147,644 OUNCES FROM 130,425 OUNCES IN Q1 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD - GOLD SALES FOR Q1 TOTALED 147,763 OUNCES, A 7% INCREASE FROM 137,841 OUNCES IN Q1 2017

* REALIZED GOLD PRICE IN Q1 2018 AVERAGED $1,333 PER OUNCE, AN INCREASE OF 10% FROM $1,225 PER OUNCE IN Q1 2017

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD - EXPECT HIGHER LEVELS OF PRODUCTION AS YEAR PROGRESSES

* COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF OVER 620,000 OUNCES

* COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FULL-YEAR 2018 CAP-EX GUIDANCE OF $150 - $170 MILLION