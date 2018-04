April 6 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD REPORTS STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR Q1 PRODUCTION GROWTH

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD - REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF OVER 620,000 OUNCES

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD - 147,644 OUNCES WAS PRODUCED IN Q1 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13%