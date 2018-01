BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold Targets Higher Production, Improved Unit Costs In 2018 Guidance

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD TARGETS HIGHER PRODUCTION, IMPROVED UNIT COSTS IN 2018 GUIDANCE, ANNOUNCES NEW SHAFT PROJECT FOR MACASSA

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD - ‍ EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES ESTIMATED AT $75 - $90 MILLION IN 2018​

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD - SEES 2018 PRODUCTION GROWTH TO OVER 620,000 OUNCES

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD - ‍ OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE ESTIMATED AT $260 - $270 MILLION​

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD - ‍SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE TARGETED AT $150 - $170 MILLION​

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD SEES 2018 ‍GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $85 TO $95 MILLION ​

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD - SEES 2018 ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS ("AISC") PER OUNCE SOLD TO AVERAGE $750 - $800