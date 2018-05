May 14 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:

* ENTERS SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ARTEMIS RESOURCES TO ACQUIRE 4 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF NOVO RESOURCES CORP.

* TO ACQUIRE 4 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF NOVO RESOURCES CORP AT A PRICE OF C$5.00 PER SHARE FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF C$20 MILLION