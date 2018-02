BRIEF-Kirkland's Reports Fourth Quarter Sales And Updates 2017 Outlook

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kirkland’s Inc:

* KIRKLAND‘S REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER SALES AND UPDATES 2017 OUTLOOK

* Q4 SALES $224.6 MILLION VERSUS $203.2 MILLION

* ‍KIRKLAND‘S NOW EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2017 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $0.32 TO $0.34 FOR FY 2017 ​

* ‍EXTRA WEEK IN FISCAL 2017 WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR APPROXIMATELY $10.0 MILLION OF NET SALES DURING Q4​

* KIRKLAND‘S - ‍ON A 13-WEEK COMPARISON, COMPARABLE STORE SALES, INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 2.0% IN Q4 AGAINST A DECLINE OF 4.6% IN PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍STORE TRAFFIC SLOWED IN LATTER HALF OF QUARTER AS CO EXPERIENCED A "FURTHER SHIFT IN HOLIDAY SHOPPING PATTERNS​"