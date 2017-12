Dec 26 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd:

* KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID CUMMINS IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES IN $500 MILLION DEAL

* SAYS NEWS ITEM IS "A RUMOUR AND FACTUALLY INCORRECT"