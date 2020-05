May 11 (Reuters) - Kiromic Biopharma Inc:

* KIROMIC BIOPHARMA INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $20.0 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* KIROMIC BIOPHARMA INC - INTENDS TO APPLY TO LIST COMMON STOCK FOR TRADING ON THE NYSE AMERICAN UNDER THE SYMBOL “KRBP”

* KIROMIC BIOPHARMA INC SAYS THINKEQUITY IS THE UNDERWRITER TO THE IPO

* KIROMIC BIOPHARMA INC SAYS SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text : (bit.ly/35S3ZGh)