March 31 (Reuters) - Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd:

* INTENDS TO CONDUCT A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS BUSINESS SEGMENTS

* GROUP WILL INTRODUCE NEW BRANDS AND PRODUCTS TO TARGET BROADER MARKET SEGMENTS IN RETAIL RENOVATION MARKET

* GROUP’S RESIDENTIAL PROJECT PORTFOLIO WILL COMPREHENSIVELY COVER BOTH HIGH-END AND MID-LEVEL DEVELOPMENTS

* DESPITE RECENT COVID-19, GROUP IS OPTIMISTIC TO CONTINUE TO SECURE NEW PROJECTS FOR REST OF FINANCIAL YEAR