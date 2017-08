July 31 (Reuters) - Kite Pharma Inc

* Kite pharma inc - ‍kite files industry's first car-t marketing authorization application in europe for axicabtagene ciloleucel​

* Kite pharma inc - ‍submission based on primary analysis of zuma-1 in patients with aggressive nhl​

* Kite pharma inc - ‍axicabtagene ciloleucel currently under review by fda, fda set a prescription drug user fee act action date of november 29, 2017​