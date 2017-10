Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kite Pharma Inc

* Kite submits investigational new drug (IND) application for KITE-585, anti-BCMA CAR-T therapy candidate for multiple myeloma

* Says submits ‍application with U.S. FDA to initiate a phase 1, first-in-human trial of KITE-585​