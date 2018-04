BRIEF-Kite Realty Group - Kite Realty Group, Co Entered First Amendment To Fifth Amended & Restated Credit Agreement

April 25 (Reuters) - Kite Realty Group Trust:

* KITE REALTY GROUP - ON APRIL 24, KITE REALTY GROUP LP, CO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JULY 28, 2016

* KITE REALTY GROUP SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $600 MILLION - SEC FILING

* KITE REALTY - AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT OF LETTER OF CREDIT ISSUANCES OPERATING PARTNERSHIP MAY UTILIZE UNDER REVOLVING FACILITY TO $60 MILLION

* KITE REALTY - UNDER AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP HAS OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING FACILITY TO $1.2 BILLION

* KITE REALTY - AMENDMENT EXTENDS SCHEDULED MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JULY 28, 2020 TO APRIL 22, 2022

* KITE REALTY - AMENDMENT INCREASES SWINGLINE LOAN CAPACITY TO $60 MILLION IN SAME DAY BORROWINGS Source text: (bit.ly/2HLe4vg) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)