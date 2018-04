April 25 (Reuters) - Kite Realty Group Trust:

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.51

* Q1 2018 RESULTS INCLUDED A $24.1 MILLION CHARGE FOR AN OPERATING PROPERTY IMPAIRMENT

* SAME-PROPERTY NOI, WHICH INCLUDES 102 OPERATING PROPERTIES, INCREASED 1.5% IN Q1

* SAME-PROPERTY NOI, INCREASED 1.5% IN Q1 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR

* COMPANY MAINTAINS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FFO

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)