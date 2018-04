April 25 (Reuters) - Kitex Garments Ltd:

* SAYS CO TO INCORPORATE 2 WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

* SAYS DECIDED TO INCREASE MANUFACTURING CAPACITIES OF COMPANY

* SAYS CO TO INVEST 4 BILLION RUPEES IN THESE UNITS FROM INTERNAL ACCRUALS AND BORROWINGS Source text - bit.ly/2HZy6zZ Further company coverage: