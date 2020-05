May 6 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharma Ltd:

* KITOV ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH SEVERAL INSTITUTIONAL AND ACCREDITED INVESTORS

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - AGREEMENTS FOR PURCHASE AND SALE OF 25 MILLION OF ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENTED BY ADSS AT $0.40 PER ADS, IN REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF THIS OFFERING TO FUND DEVELOPMENT OF ITS ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATES, ACQUISITION OF NEW ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: