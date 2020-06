June 23 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharma Ltd:

* KITOV ANNOUNCES $35.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* KITOV PHARMA - ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH INVESTORS FOR PURCHASE, SALE OF 38.9 MILLION ADSS, WARRANTS TO PURCHASE UP TO 19.44 MILLION ADSS

* KITOV PHARMA - OFFERING ADSS, WARRANTS AT COMBINED PURCHASE PRICE OF $0.90 PER ADS & ASSOCIATED WARRANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: