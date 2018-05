BRIEF-Kitov Announces Consensi Commercialization Agreement For China

May 11 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharma Ltd:

* KITOV ANNOUNCES CONSENSI™ COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT FOR CHINA

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - KITOV IS ENTITLED TO RECEIVE UP TO OF $3.5 MILLION FOR U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF CONSENSI, WHICH HAS A PDUFA DATE OF MAY 31

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - RECEIVVAL UP TO OF $3.5 MILLION FOR U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF CONSENSI AND ALSO FOR CHINA REGULATORY MILESTONES

* KITOV PHARMA - UPON RECEIPT OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IN CHINA, CHANGSHAN PHARMA WILL HAVE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT & LICENSE TO IMPORT SELL CONSENSI IN CHINA

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - CHANGSHAN PHARMA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR FINANCING AND SEEKING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR CONSENSI IN CHINA

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - KITOV IS ENTITLED TO RECEIVE UP TO AN OF $6.0 MILLION FOR PREDEFINED COMMERCIAL MILESTONES

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - KITOV IS ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE UP TO 12% ROYALTIES ON NET SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)