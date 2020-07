July 9 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharma Ltd:

* KITOV ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF NT219 IN ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - PRELIMINARY DATA FROM FIRST PART OF NT219 STUDY ANTICIPATED TO BE AVAILABLE IN SECOND HALF OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: