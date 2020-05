May 22 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharma Ltd:

* KITOV ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTANCE OF INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO CONDUCT PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF NT219 IN MULTIPLE TYPES OF ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS

* KITOV - PRIMARY OBJECTIVES OF PHASE 1/2 TRIAL ARE TO IDENTIFY APPROPRIATE DOSE TO BE STUDIED IN PHASE 2, ESTABLISH PRELIMINARY EFFICACY OF NT219