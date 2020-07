BRIEF-Kitov Pharma Issues CEO Shareholder Letter Providing Business Update

July 2 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharma Ltd:

* KITOV PHARMA ISSUES CEO SHAREHOLDER LETTER PROVIDING BUSINESS UPDATE

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - AS OF END OF JUNE 2020, HAD OVER $60 MILLION IN CASH

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - CONSENSI EXPECTED TO BEGIN GENERATING ROYALTY REVENUE FOR KITOV THIS YEAR

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - CURRENT CASH RUNWAY IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT OUR CURRENTLY PLANNED ACTIVITIES INTO AT LEAST 2024

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - BELIEVE WE ARE WELL-FUNDED TO EXECUTE OUR STRATEGIC PLANS

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - EXPECT TO RECEIVE MILESTONE & ROYALTY REVENUES OF BETWEEN $28 MILLION & $36 MILLION FROM 2020 THROUGH 2022, IN AGREEMENT FOR CONSENSI