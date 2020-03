March 10 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharma Ltd:

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - OFFERING UP TO 13.9 MILLION UNITS, WITH EACH UNIT CONSISTING OF 1 ADS & 1 WARRANT TO PURCHASE ONE ADS

* KITOV PHARMA - OFFERING UPTO 13.9 MILLION PRE-FUNDED UNITS, WITH EACH PRE-FUNDED UNIT COMPRISING 1 PRE-FUNDED WARRANT TO BUY 1 ADS & 1 WARRANT TO BUY 1 ADS