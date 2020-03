March 12 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharma Ltd:

* KITOV PHARMA PROVIDES UPDATE ON PLANNED U.S. LAUNCH OF CONSENSI™ AND PROVIDES THREE-YEAR REVENUE FORECAST

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - EXPECTS TO RECEIVE BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $36 MILLION IN MILESTONE AND ROYALTY REVENUES FROM 2020 THROUGH 2022

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - EXPECTED TO BEGIN SELLING CONSENSI IN U.S. IN MAY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: