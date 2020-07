July 8 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharma Ltd:

* KITOV PHARMA RECEIVES NOTICE OF INTENTION TO GRANT A EUROPEAN PATENT COVERING CM24, ITS ANTI-CEACAM1 ANTIBODY

* KITOV PHARMA LTD - CM24 TRIAL TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER CLINICAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO, IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2020