BRIEF-Kitov Pharmaceuticals announces phase III/IV clinical trial for KIT-302 successfully meets primary endpoint

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd

* Kitov pharmaceuticals announces phase iii/iv clinical trial for kit-302 successfully meets primary endpoint, and also demonstrates drug candidate improves renal function

* Kitov pharmaceuticals holdings - ‍study demonstrated that treatment with kit-302 led to a statistically significant reduction of serum creatinine​

* Kitov pharmaceuticals- ‍randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled renal function clinical trial for kit-302, met primary efficacy endpoint​

* Kitov pharmaceuticals holdings ltd - ‍anticipates completion and submission of kit-302​ report to fda by january 2018

* Kitov pharmaceuticals - ‍data from trial demonstrated kit-302 lowered systolic blood pressure a comparable amount to widely used antihypertension drug​