May 14 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharma Ltd:

* KITOV TO PRESENT PHASE 1 DATA ON CM-24 IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED CANCER AT AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY 2020 VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

* KITOV PHARMA - EXPECTS TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL, WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB, WITH CM-24 IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB (OPDIVO®) IN H2 2020