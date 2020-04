April 2 (Reuters) - Kiwi Capital Funding Ltd:

* NOTES RESERVE BANK RESTRICTIONS ON CAPITAL AFFECTING PERPETUAL CAPITAL NOTES

* KIWIBANK WILL NOT BE ABLE TO EXERCISE EARLY REDEMPTION OPTION FOR NZ$150M ADDITIONAL TIER 1 PERPETUAL BOND ISSUED TO KCFL

* KIWIBANK WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REDEEM THE KCFL PERPETUAL CAPITAL NOTES ON 27 MAY 2020