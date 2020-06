BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group Says Intends To Pay Interim Dividend For Year Ending 31 March 2021

June 22 (Reuters) - Kiwi Property Group Ltd:

* NUMBER OF VISITORS TO KIWI PROPERTY’S SHOPPING CENTRE PORTFOLIO RETURNED TO PRE-COVID-19 LEVELS

* INTENDS TO PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2021

* INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL COMPRISE 90-100% OF CO’S UNDERLYING CASH FLOWS FOR HY TO SEPT 30

* INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2021 WOULD BE PAYABLE IN DEC 2020

* TALKS WITH TENANTS ONGOING; SEES ABATEMENTS TO BE IN-LINE WITH GUIDANCE AT FY RESULTS