Feb 18 (Reuters) - Kkb Engineering Berhad:

* QTRLY REVENUE 156.0 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 142.5 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT 7.6 MILLION RGT

* RECOMMEND A FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 6 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE

* MANAGING GLOBAL ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT UNCERTAINTIES, ONGOING COVID-19 OUTBREAK, AMONG OTHERS ARE FACTORS THAT MAY IMPACT PERFORMANCE