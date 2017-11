Nov 19 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp

* aCommerce says KKR-backed emerald media leads $65 million series B in co‍​

* aCommerce says participants in series b round included existing backers Blue Sky, MDI Ventures and DKSH, with North Ridge Partners Advising‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2j8GXmL Further company coverage: