April 8 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd:

* KKR, BLACKSTONE, TPG CAPITAL AMONG OTHERS SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH CONSULTANCY FIRMS TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE IN JET AIRWAYS - BLOOMBERG QUINT

* SWISS INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES,SINGAPORE AIRLINES, LUFTHANSA AIRLINES IN TALKS WITH CONSULTANCY FIRMS TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE IN JET-BLOOMBERG QUINT