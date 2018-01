Jan 8 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp:

* KKR CLOSES $2.24 BILLION GLOBAL PRIVATE CREDIT FUND

* KKR & CO LP - ANNOUNCED FINAL CLOSING OF KKR PRIVATE CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES II FUND

* KKR & CO LP - SEE “SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES” FOR JUNIOR CAPITAL IN ASSET-BACKED FINANCING TRANSACTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: