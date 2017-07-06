FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-KKR & Co, on June 29, KKR Capital Markets Holdings, certain units of co entered 364-day revolving credit agreement with Mizuho Bank
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 8:58 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-KKR & Co, on June 29, KKR Capital Markets Holdings, certain units of co entered 364-day revolving credit agreement with Mizuho Bank

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP:

* KKR & Co LP - on June 29, KKR Capital Markets Holdings L.p, certain units of co entered a 364-day revolving credit agreement with Mizuho Bank, Ltd

* KKR & Co LP - agreement provides for revolving borrowings of up to $750 million, expires on June 28, 2018 - sec filing

* KKR & Co LP - borrowings under agreement may only be used to facilitate settlement of debt transactions syndicated by kkr's capital markets business

* KKR & Co LP - borrowings of up to $750 million, ranks pari passu with existing $500 million credit facility provided for KKR's capital markets business Source text (bit.ly/2tNJSJ1) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.