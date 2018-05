BRIEF-Kkr & Co. Says On A Diluted Basis, Net Income (Loss) Per Common Unit Was $0.32 For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

May 3 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP:

* KKR & CO. L.P. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* KKR & CO LP - ON A DILUTED BASIS, NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON UNIT WAS $0.32 FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* KKR & CO LP - AFTER-TAX ECONOMIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER ADJUSTED UNIT WAS $0.42 FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* KKR & CO LP - AFTER-TAX DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER ADJUSTED UNIT ELIGIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION WAS $0.37 FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* KKR & CO LP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $472.6 MILLION VERSUS $767.8 MILLION

* KKR & CO LP - BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVES PLAN TO CONVERT FROM A PARTNERSHIP TO A CORPORATION, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

* KKR & CO LP - AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $176 BILLION, UP 28% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017

* KKR & CO LP - EXPECTS TO PAY ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.50/COMMON SHARE AS CORPORATION

* KKR & CO LP - INCREASE IN AVAILABLE SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500 MILLION, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* KKR & CO LP - AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, FEE PAYING ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $120 BILLION, UP 12% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017

* KKR & CO LP - BOOK VALUE WAS $12.0 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 OR $14.56 PER OUTSTANDING ADJUSTED UNIT

* KKR & CO LP QTRLY FEES AND OTHER REVENUES $394.4 MILLION VERSUS $380.2 MILLION