May 21 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp:

* KKR FRESH AGGREGATOR L.P. REPORTS 9.5% STAKE IN US FOODS HOLDING CORP AS OF MAY 11 - SEC FILING

* KKR FRESH AGGREGATOR-INTENDS TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH US FOODS HOLDING MANAGEMENT/BOARD ABOUT BUSINESS, OPERATIONS, STRATEGY, PLANS AND PROSPECTS