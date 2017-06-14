FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance qtrly EPS $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Kkr Real Estate Finance Trust Inc

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc - qtrly reported net core earnings of $8.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share of common stock‍​

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust-adopted program to repurchase in open market up to $100 million of stock over 12 month period commencing on or about june 14 ‍​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total net interest income $9 million versus $5.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

