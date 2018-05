BRIEF-Kkr Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of $125.0 Mln Convertible Senior Notes

May 16 (Reuters) - KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc :

* KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $125.0 MILLION OF 6.125% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC - PRICED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $125.0 MILLION OF 6.125% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC - NOTES WILL BE KREF’S SENIOR UNSECURED OBLIGATIONS

* KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC - NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2023