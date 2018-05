May 15 (Reuters) - KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc :

* KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF $125.0 MILLION CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST - INTENDS TO OFFER $125.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ACQUIRE TARGET ASSETS CONSISTENT WITH INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AND GUIDELINES