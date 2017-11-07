FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KKR Real Estate qtrly reported net core earnings of $16.5 mln, or $0.31 per diluted share
November 7, 2017 / 11:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-KKR Real Estate qtrly reported net core earnings of $16.5 mln, or $0.31 per diluted share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Kkr Real Estate Finance Trust Inc :

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc qtrly reported net income attributable to common stockholders $0.32 per basic and diluted share of common stock‍​

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc qtrly reported net core earnings of $16.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share of common stock

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc qtrly total net interest income $18.99 million versus $6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

