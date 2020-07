BRIEF-Kkr To Acquire A Controlling Stake In J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

July 2 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc:

* KKR TO ACQUIRE A CONTROLLING STAKE IN J.B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS

* KKR & CO INC - KKR WILL ACQUIRE ITS STAKE FROM FOUNDING MODY FAMILY AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF INR 745 PER SHARE

* KKR & CO INC - KKR WILL FUND THIS INVESTMENT FROM ASIAN FUND III

* KKR & CO INC - KKR WILL MAKE AN OPEN OFFER FOR AN ADDITIONAL 26% OF J.B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS

* KKR & CO INC - ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE CONTROLLING STAKE IN J.B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.