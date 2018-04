April 11 (Reuters) - KKR & Co :

* INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER

* DAVID HAINES WAS PREVIOUSLY CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GROHE GROUP