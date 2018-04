April 4 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP:

* KKR TO INVEST $172 MILLION IN CHERWELL SOFTWARE

* CHERWELL SOFTWARE SAYS KKR WILL TAKE LARGER STAKE IN COMPANY THROUGH ITS NEXT GENERATION TECHNOLOGY FUND

* CHERWELL SOFTWARE SAYS LATEST INVESTMENT OF $172 MILLION WILL BE IN ADDITION TO KKR'S INITIAL $50 MILLION INVESTMENT MADE IN CHERWELL IN FEB 2017