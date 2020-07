July 1 (Reuters) - Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ) :

* LAUNCHES CLINICAL PROGRAM FOR NALOXONE ALGINATEFILM AGAINST OPIOID OVERDOSE

* CLINICAL DOSING STUDY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN DURING 2020

* ESTIMATES THE TOTAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET FOR CO-PRESCRIPTION OF NALOXONE IS WORTH 1.9 BILLION USD IN THE UNITED STATES ALONE

* WE ARE PLANNING TO APPLY FOR MARKET APPROVAL IN EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES IN 2023