Feb 28 (Reuters) - Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ) :

* KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING YEAR-END REPORT

* Q4 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO 0.2 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

* Q4 PROFIT AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO -5.3 MSEK (-8.1 MSEK) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)